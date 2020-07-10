Analysts Set Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR:BMW) PT at €63.91

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR:BMW) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €63.91 ($71.81).

Several analysts have recently commented on BMW shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($71.91) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($61.80) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($58.43) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC set a €62.50 ($70.22) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America set a €59.00 ($66.29) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Shares of ETR BMW traded down €0.58 ($0.65) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €57.44 ($64.54). 1,231,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.64. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 1 year low of €36.60 ($41.12) and a 1 year high of €77.06 ($86.58). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €54.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of €58.83. The stock has a market cap of $34.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.71.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

