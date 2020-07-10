Analysts Set Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) PT at $29.06

Shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.88.

CFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 6,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $189,744.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,684.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 14,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $340,622.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,159.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,348 shares of company stock worth $579,759 in the last three months. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Colfax by 34.9% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,911,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,067,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,939,000 after acquiring an additional 11,075 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,820,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,054,000 after acquiring an additional 904,824 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,756,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,900,000 after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,317. Colfax has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.30.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $816.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.17 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a positive return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Colfax will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

