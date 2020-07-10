Analysts Set Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) PT at $11.75

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (down previously from $13.50) on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Green Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 47,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 29,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 44,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1.5% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBDC stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $11.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,679. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $19.14.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $75.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 million. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 96.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.24%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 91.34%.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.