Analysts Set Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) PT at $11.75

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.75.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (down previously from $13.50) on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Green Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 47,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 29,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 44,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1.5% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.63% of the company’s stock.
Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $75.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 million. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 96.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.24%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 91.34%.
About Golub Capital BDC
Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.
