Analysts Set Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) Price Target at $16.17

Shares of Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XENT shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Intersect ENT from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Intersect ENT from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

XENT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.24. 41,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,139. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.37. The company has a market capitalization of $585.25 million, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.20. Intersect ENT has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 5.67.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.10). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 43.72% and a negative net margin of 48.61%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Intersect ENT will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Intersect ENT by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,188,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,933,000 after buying an additional 701,046 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after purchasing an additional 600,246 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 2,439.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 325,912 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 812,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,237,000 after purchasing an additional 269,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 305.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 266,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 200,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.