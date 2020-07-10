Analysts Set MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) PT at $29.33

Shares of MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MacroGenics from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on MacroGenics from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Shares of MacroGenics stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.19. 83,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,398. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.74.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.10. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 62.43% and a negative net margin of 222.14%. The business had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $93,000.00. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $189,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,132 shares of company stock valued at $465,265. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

