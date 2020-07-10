Analysts Set Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Target Price at $39.60

Shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.60.

Several research firms have commented on PCH. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

PCH traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,633. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.87. Potlatchdeltic has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $45.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Potlatchdeltic’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Potlatchdeltic will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Potlatchdeltic’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

In other news, Director Larry Peiros purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $214,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Potlatchdeltic by 10,041.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the fourth quarter worth about $16,345,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

