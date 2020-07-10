Analysts Set Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) PT at $19.94

Shares of Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.79.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TX shares. ValuEngine lowered Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered Ternium from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ternium from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Ternium from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oldfield Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 17.2% during the first quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 2,927,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,841,000 after buying an additional 429,300 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Ternium by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,914,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,126,000 after purchasing an additional 115,116 shares in the last quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Ternium by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,716,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,428,000 after purchasing an additional 186,306 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its stake in Ternium by 7.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,296,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,429,000 after purchasing an additional 91,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Ternium by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,137,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,015,000 after purchasing an additional 541,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TX traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.66. 136,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,172. Ternium has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average is $16.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ternium will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

