Analysts Set Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Price Target at $61.00

Shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on Z. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of Z traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.87. 34,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,259,271. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.98 and a 200-day moving average of $48.36. Zillow Group has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $66.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

In related news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 144,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $8,847,891.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,378.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $42,328.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,200.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 242,727 shares of company stock worth $14,558,446. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,860,000. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 23,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.