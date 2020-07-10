Asian Plantations (LON:PALM) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.61

Shares of Asian Plantations Limited (LON:PALM) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.61 and traded as high as $7.14. Asian Plantations shares last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 410,175 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.65. The company has a market cap of $3.78 million and a PE ratio of -2.77.

About Asian Plantations (LON:PALM)

Panther Metals PLC invests in and acquires projects in the natural resources sector. It engages in developing the Bear Lake project, which explores for gold and volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits that consists of 69 claim units covering 42 square kilometers located in Ontario, Canada. It holds interests in the Schreiber-Pyramid property; and the Marrakai Gold project exploration licence application covering an area of 13.4 square kilometers located in the highly-prospective Pine Creek Orogen, Northern Territory, Australia.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Asian Plantations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asian Plantations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.