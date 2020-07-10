ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. cut ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $352.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $393.48. The company had a trading volume of 25,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,524. ASML has a one year low of $191.25 and a one year high of $395.68. The company has a market capitalization of $165.63 billion, a PE ratio of 56.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 21.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,086,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,069,144,000 after purchasing an additional 212,676 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 145.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,959,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,035,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,364 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 36.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,453,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $903,594,000 after acquiring an additional 922,387 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 875,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,056,000 after acquiring an additional 10,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in ASML by 120.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 844,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,997,000 after buying an additional 462,295 shares during the last quarter. 17.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

