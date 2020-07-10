Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Price Hits $1.17

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded up 20.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market cap of $12.45 million and approximately $260,966.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can now be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00012734 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded up 74.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.75 or 0.01971994 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00185480 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00065638 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000955 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000197 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00115472 BTC.

About Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 tokens. The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

