Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Receives $93.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.83.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAXN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

AAXN stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,866. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $49.80 and a twelve month high of $104.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,219.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.92 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Luke Larson sold 17,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $1,466,601.36. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,680.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 45,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $3,843,764.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,483 shares of company stock valued at $5,402,186 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

