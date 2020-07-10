Barclays Increases Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $150.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LOW. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.31.

NYSE LOW traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $136.21. 439,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,232,407. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.23 and a 200-day moving average of $113.52. The stock has a market cap of $102.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $138.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 68,258 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 6,631 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,388,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 40,007 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $669,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

