Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

BYSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Beyondspring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beyondspring in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Beyondspring in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Beyondspring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

NASDAQ BYSI traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.36. 1,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,544. The stock has a market cap of $476.92 million, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Beyondspring has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $23.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.30.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyondspring will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Beyondspring in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,477,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Beyondspring in the 4th quarter valued at about $914,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Beyondspring in the 4th quarter valued at about $778,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Beyondspring by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 41,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Beyondspring in the 1st quarter valued at about $471,000. 6.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyondspring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

