Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra boosted their target price on Big Lots from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Big Lots from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Big Lots in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Big Lots from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Big Lots from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th.

Shares of Big Lots stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,060. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.38. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $44.90. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.86. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 30,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $1,247,809.86. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 8.5% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

