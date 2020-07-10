BioSolar (OTCMKTS:BSRC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of BioSolar Inc (OTCMKTS:BSRC) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. BioSolar shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 43,767,485 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 million, a PE ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

BioSolar (OTCMKTS:BSRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

BioSolar, Inc develops technologies and materials for storing electrical energy produced by photovoltaic solar modules. It offers BioBacksheet, a green back sheet for photovoltaic solar modules. The company also focuses on developing silicon alloy based anode materials for lithium-ion batteries. It plans to engage with lithium-ion battery manufacturers and identify licensing partners in the electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and grid electrical storage industries to market its products.

