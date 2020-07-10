B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

BMRRY traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $21.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,810. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.93. B&M EURO VALUE/ADR has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $22.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. B&M EURO VALUE/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.99%.

B&M EURO VALUE/ADR Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

