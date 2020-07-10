Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.44

Shares of Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.44 and traded as low as $5.26. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 349 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.41.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BPZZF)

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

