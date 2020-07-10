Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives lowered its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the period. Boston Scientific comprises approximately 1.1% of Exane Derivatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $34.62. 4,464,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,059,356. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.21 and its 200 day moving average is $38.09. The company has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.92. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.75% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $562,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,686. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

