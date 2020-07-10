Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.52

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.52 and traded as low as $13.50. Braveheart Investment Group shares last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 404,553 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 18.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 14.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 million and a PE ratio of -1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.03.

In other news, insider Trevor Brown sold 3,092,057 shares of Braveheart Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.27), for a total value of £680,252.54 ($837,130.86).

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in start-up, early stage, expansion stage, turnaround, restructuring, management buy-out, management buy-in, loan and mezzanine funding, and follow-on and secondary purchase stage investments in unquoted emerging companies.

