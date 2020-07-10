Brokerages Anticipate Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) to Post $0.02 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) to announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bitauto’s earnings. Bitauto reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bitauto will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bitauto.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 12th. The information services provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.52). Bitauto had a negative net margin of 21.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $245.50 million for the quarter.

BITA has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Bitauto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bitauto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Bitauto by 46.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Bitauto during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Bitauto during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Bitauto by 2,781.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Bitauto during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. 27.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BITA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.85. 19,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,864. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.87. Bitauto has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

About Bitauto

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

