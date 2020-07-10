Brokerages Anticipate Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.77. Spirit Realty Capital posted earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.93). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $121.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

SRC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, EVP Jay Young bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $64,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,118.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jackson Hsieh acquired 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $298,962.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,498,758.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 16.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,808,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,874,000 after acquiring an additional 540,585 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 35.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 142,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRC traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $32.15. 279,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,814. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $54.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

