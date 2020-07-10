Brokerages Set IBM (NYSE:IBM) Target Price at $135.00

IBM (NYSE:IBM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded IBM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on IBM from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wedbush dropped their target price on IBM from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of IBM in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

IBM stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,394,184. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.60 and its 200 day moving average is $127.18. IBM has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $158.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.05. IBM had a return on equity of 57.55% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IBM will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. This is a boost from IBM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. IBM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IBM by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its position in IBM by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 184,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in IBM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in IBM by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 114,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,300,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IBM by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,677,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,840,000 after acquiring an additional 638,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

