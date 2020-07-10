Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) PT Raised to $54.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.89% from the stock’s current price.

BEP has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a $63.69 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.52.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Shares of BEP stock opened at $49.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.42. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.67 and a beta of 0.65. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $57.69.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 4.68%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 44.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,795,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,134,000 after purchasing an additional 863,197 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,168,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,755,000 after purchasing an additional 44,240 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1,223.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,243,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,362 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 35.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,205,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,229,000 after purchasing an additional 318,500 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.