BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.43.

BWXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of BWX Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $51,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,119,378.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Fees sold 17,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total value of $1,053,313.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,699.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,076 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 354.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter.

BWX Technologies stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.77. 7,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.09. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $70.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.99.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $542.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.13 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 74.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

