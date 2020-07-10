Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $280.29.

Several equities analysts have commented on CACI shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Caci International from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup upgraded Caci International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caci International in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Caci International from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Caci International in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company.

Get Caci International alerts:

In other Caci International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total value of $75,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,985 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,973.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 5,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,397,437.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,365,954.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,932 over the last ninety days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in Caci International during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caci International by 36.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caci International during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Caci International during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Caci International by 564.6% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

CACI traded up $4.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.18. 2,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,007. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.50. Caci International has a 1-year low of $156.15 and a 1-year high of $288.59. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Caci International had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caci International will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Caci International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Caci International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caci International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.