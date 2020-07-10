Carsales.Com (ASX:CAR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.29

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2020

Carsales.Com Ltd (ASX:CAR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.29 and traded as low as $13.81. Carsales.Com shares last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 993,383 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.29, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$14.27 and a 200 day moving average of A$15.28.

In other news, insider Walter Pisciotta sold 388,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$17.54 ($12.01), for a total transaction of A$6,805,908.00 ($4,661,580.82).

Carsales.Com Company Profile (ASX:CAR)

carsales.com Ltd engages in online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business primarily in Australia. It operates in Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Latin America; and Asia segments. The Online Advertising Services segment offers classified advertising that allows dealers and consumers to advertise automotive and non-automotive goods and services for sale across the carsales network; and services, including subscriptions, lead fees, and priority placement services on automotive and non-automotive Websites.

