Cartesi Market Capitalization Achieves $7.21 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $7.21 million and approximately $8.47 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0486 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cartesi has traded up 36.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.76 or 0.01980221 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00185251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00066935 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000954 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000197 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00115896 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,335,764 coins. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cartesi Coin Trading

Cartesi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

