Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Receives $72.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTLT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Get Catalent alerts:

In other Catalent news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 2,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $203,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 8,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $607,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,652,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Catalent by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Catalent by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE CTLT traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.70. The company had a trading volume of 278,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,639. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $80.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.63.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $760.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.10 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Catalent will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.