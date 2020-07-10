Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) Short Interest Up 7.8% in June

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,260,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the June 15th total of 17,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Firstegy lowered Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Cenovus Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $4,110,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 60,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 107,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 326,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,185,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,363,901. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 2.67. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

