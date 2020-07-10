Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of CNC stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,087,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,880,407. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.45 and a 200 day moving average of $63.12. The stock has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Centene has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $26.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.96 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centene will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $2,348,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $2,176,978.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,983 shares of company stock valued at $14,041,261 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,211,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 21,272 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after buying an additional 40,033 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Centene by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,458,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,058,000 after buying an additional 7,617,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

