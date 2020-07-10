Central Federal Co. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in Central Federal Co. (NASDAQ:CFBK) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Central Federal were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Central Federal by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 436,018 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Federal by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 46,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Central Federal by 63,388.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 114,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 114,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Federal during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Central Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFBK traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.82. 6 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,275. The stock has a market cap of $54.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.76. Central Federal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Central Federal had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $9.57 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director David L. Royer purchased 7,000 shares of Central Federal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $74,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Central Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

