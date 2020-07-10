Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.41

Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.41 and traded as low as $7.14. Charter Hall Group shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 2,952,313 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is A$9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.18, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.182 dividend. This is an increase from Charter Hall Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Charter Hall Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

About Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC)

Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) is one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups, with $28.4 billion of high quality, long leased property across the office, retail, industrial and social infrastructure sectors. The Group has offices in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth and oversees a portfolio of 820 properties that is more than 6.3 million square metres in size.

