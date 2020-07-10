CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Short Interest Down 9.2% in June

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 771,700 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the June 15th total of 850,300 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 328,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 12.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 7.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 22,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,790,000 after purchasing an additional 53,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIR traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,513. CIRCOR International has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $46.79. The firm has a market cap of $475.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.27). CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $192.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.80 million. On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CIRCOR International from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

