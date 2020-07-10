Citigroup (NYSE:C) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on C. Standpoint Research lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.85.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.23. 17,239,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,866,704. The company has a market cap of $105.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.72. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,296,742,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,472,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,962,000 after purchasing an additional 961,095 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,904,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,052,000 after purchasing an additional 710,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,582,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,370,137,000 after purchasing an additional 647,139 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,180,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

