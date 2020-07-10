City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CIO shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Compass Point downgraded City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on City Office REIT from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut City Office REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

NYSE CIO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.49. The stock had a trading volume of 6,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,194. City Office REIT has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $444.78 million, a PE ratio of -103.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.27). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $40.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that City Office REIT will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 806.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,122,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,183,000 after buying an additional 999,128 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,547,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,928,000 after buying an additional 891,842 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 413.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,095,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after buying an additional 882,503 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in City Office REIT by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,721,000 after purchasing an additional 416,733 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in City Office REIT by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 482,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 249,207 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

