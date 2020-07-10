Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Short Interest Update

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the June 15th total of 12,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 7,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.72, for a total transaction of $1,620,592.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,173.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total value of $5,104,919.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,026.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,011 shares of company stock worth $14,788,606. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $229.96. 20,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.27. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $144.12 and a fifty-two week high of $230.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Clorox will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 67.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson started coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clorox from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.85.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

