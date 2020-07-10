Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.37.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTSH. TheStreet cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $25,070.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,552.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $81,806.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,222.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,794 shares of company stock worth $318,107. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,277,390 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $72,581,000 after purchasing an additional 83,860 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,603 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,944,059 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $167,281,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.42. 27,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,929,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.87 and a 200 day moving average of $57.11.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.