Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 958,800 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the June 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 201,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Cohen & Steers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th.

In related news, CFO Matthew S. Stadler sold 18,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,312,314.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,315 shares in the company, valued at $9,170,499.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francis C. Poli sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $124,243.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,572.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,947 shares of company stock valued at $2,909,148 in the last ninety days. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 81,108 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 15.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 333,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,138,000 after purchasing an additional 45,042 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 30.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 42.8% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 164,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 59,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.44. 4,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.91. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.95 and a 200-day moving average of $62.15. Cohen & Steers has a 12 month low of $33.52 and a 12 month high of $78.23.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $105.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.75 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 54.04% and a net margin of 29.33%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cohen & Steers will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

