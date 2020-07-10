Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 958,800 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the June 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 201,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.
Separately, Bank of America upgraded Cohen & Steers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th.
In related news, CFO Matthew S. Stadler sold 18,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,312,314.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,315 shares in the company, valued at $9,170,499.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francis C. Poli sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $124,243.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,572.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,947 shares of company stock valued at $2,909,148 in the last ninety days. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Cohen & Steers stock traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.44. 4,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.91. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.95 and a 200-day moving average of $62.15. Cohen & Steers has a 12 month low of $33.52 and a 12 month high of $78.23.
Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $105.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.75 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 54.04% and a net margin of 29.33%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cohen & Steers will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.
