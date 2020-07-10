Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Boosted by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,496 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 1.3% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Comcast by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,082,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,045 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Comcast by 19.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,493,274,000 after acquiring an additional 25,775,072 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Comcast by 6.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 138,261,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,753,438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093,460 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Comcast by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,029,604 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,301,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937,877 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 2.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 81,382,434 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,797,928,000 after buying an additional 1,600,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.08.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,909,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,002,826. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average of $40.50. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $180.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

