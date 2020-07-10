Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.40-3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84-1.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion.Corelogic also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NYSE:CLGX opened at $67.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.34. Corelogic has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $69.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.31.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Corelogic had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The firm had revenue of $443.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corelogic will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

CLGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Corelogic from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Corelogic from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Corelogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Corelogic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Corelogic from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corelogic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.40.

In other Corelogic news, Director John C. Dorman sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $162,849.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,923.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry M. Sando sold 1,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $49,106.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,721,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,932 shares of company stock worth $774,110 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

