CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) Short Interest Down 9.1% in June

Jul 10th, 2020

CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the June 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 496,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of CorePoint Lodging in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 31.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America raised its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 38.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPLG traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $4.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,644. CorePoint Lodging has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.19. The stock has a market cap of $240.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.60.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.37. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.84 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CorePoint Lodging will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

