Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.41. Cornerstone Total Return Fund shares last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 365,900 shares trading hands.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.1796 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRF. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth $11,324,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth $2,605,000. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 358.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 81,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 63,699 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth $193,000.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

