Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9,003.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,004 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on COST shares. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.00.

COST traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $326.41. 1,349,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482,258. The company has a 50 day moving average of $304.24 and a 200-day moving average of $303.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $262.71 and a 12-month high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total transaction of $1,203,800.00. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $1,848,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,650 shares of company stock valued at $8,208,438. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.