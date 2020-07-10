Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.35

Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.35 and traded as low as $0.31. Crew Energy shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 239,207 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Crew Energy from C$0.20 to C$0.30 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$0.75 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Crew Energy from C$0.75 to C$0.30 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$0.20 target price on shares of Crew Energy and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.59.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $47.78 million and a P/E ratio of -0.24.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$38.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$43.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Crew Energy Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crew Energy (TSE:CR)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.