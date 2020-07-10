CRH (LON:CRH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,635.97

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2020

Crh Plc (LON:CRH) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,635.97 and traded as high as $2,927.13. CRH shares last traded at $2,891.00, with a volume of 647,479 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRH. Societe Generale lowered CRH to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($35.69) target price (up from GBX 2,750 ($33.84)) on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion and a PE ratio of 6.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,718.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,635.35.

About CRH (LON:CRH)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit