CRH (LON:CRH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,635.97

Crh Plc (LON:CRH) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,635.97 and traded as high as $2,927.13. CRH shares last traded at $2,891.00, with a volume of 647,479 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRH. Societe Generale lowered CRH to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($35.69) target price (up from GBX 2,750 ($33.84)) on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion and a PE ratio of 6.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,718.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,635.35.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

