Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Crown’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Crown reported earnings of $1.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown will report full year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Crown had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Crown from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Crown from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Crown from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $8,251,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Crown by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CCK traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $66.15. 11,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,004. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.85. Crown has a 1 year low of $42.97 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

