Cryptonex 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.26 Million (CNX)

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. In the last seven days, Cryptonex has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptonex coin can currently be purchased for $1.65 or 0.00017929 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptonex, HitBTC and YoBit. Cryptonex has a total market cap of $92.15 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.76 or 0.01980221 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00185251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00066935 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000954 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000197 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00115896 BTC.

About Cryptonex

Cryptonex launched on August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptonex’s official website is cryptonex.org

Cryptonex Coin Trading

Cryptonex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptonex and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonex using one of the exchanges listed above.

