CTR COAST MLP &/COM (NYSE:CEN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.40

CTR COAST MLP &/COM (NYSE:CEN)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and traded as high as $8.73. CTR COAST MLP &/COM shares last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 59,929 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEN. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of CTR COAST MLP &/COM by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 30,349 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of CTR COAST MLP &/COM by 26.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 316,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 67,163 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in CTR COAST MLP &/COM by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 128,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 64,546 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CTR COAST MLP &/COM by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 66,177 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTR COAST MLP &/COM during the first quarter worth about $82,000.

CTR COAST MLP &/COM Company Profile (NYSE:CEN)

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

