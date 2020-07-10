CTR COAST MLP &/COM (NYSE:CEN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.40

CTR COAST MLP &/COM (NYSE:CEN)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and traded as high as $8.73. CTR COAST MLP &/COM shares last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 59,929 shares.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.26.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.
CTR COAST MLP &/COM Company Profile (NYSE:CEN)
Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.
