CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 197.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,604 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 0.6% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in CVS Health by 94.5% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,258 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 7,611 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in CVS Health by 45.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,712 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in CVS Health by 21.1% during the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 94,046 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,110,000 after buying an additional 16,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,113,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,639,941. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.59. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $82.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.35.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

